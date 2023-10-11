Headlines

This billion-dollar firm is set to buy Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra projects; whopping deal price will be…

Meet IITian, self-made richest Indian woman with net worth of Rs 36,000 crore; not Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The Role That Changed My Life: Richa Chadha on how Fukrey gave her mainstream visibility...and also husband Ali Fazal

In this edition of The Role That Changed My Life, Richa Chadha talks about the now-iconic role of Bholi Punjaban from the Fukrey franchise, which gave her recognition and also Ali Fazal.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

Richa Chadha made her film debut in her early 20s with Oye Lucky Lucky Oye but it wasn’t until Gangs of Wasseypur four years later that the actress left an impact. However, that role brought with itself a tag of playing ‘senior role’. It wasn’t until a zany comedy the following year that Richa was able to change that image and be considered in the mainstream of Hindi cinema. The film was Fukrey and the role that changed Richa’s life was Bholi Punjaban, something that would soon become iconic.

Recalling the impact of the role in her career, Richa says, “I would actually say Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey changed the course of my career.” Although Fukrey was only her fourth film, Richa was being typecast in ‘older’ roles because of Gangs of Wasseypur. Fukrey changed that.

Richa adds, “It put me out in the mainstream. It broke the image that I was older because I had played an older character in Gangs of Wasseypur.” Fukrey’s success spawned two sequels, the second of which released in theatres just last week and has already earned Rs 100 crore worldwide.

But the cherry on top, when it comes to Fukrey’s contributions in Richa’s life, was something personal. “It gave me a husband,” says the actress with a laugh. Richa and Ali Fazal met on the film’s sets and began dating, tying the knot a few years later. “So, it is a bit of everything – personal, professional – in how the film changed my life,” says Richa.

