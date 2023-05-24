The Kerala Story finally gets released in West Bengal in single screen theatres amid alleged threats

A still from The Kerala Story

The ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal was lifted by the Supreme Court over a week ago. However, the film still wasn’t able to find a release in the state with the makers and distributors claiming they were being threatened and pressurised to not screen the controversial film. Now, finally, the film has found a theatre in the state, as per its music director, who hails from West Bengal.

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, is the story of women who are brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS. The film is doing great at the box office but was criticised for its biased narrative and accused of being a propaganda piece by several political leaders. The ban in West Bengal came amid these allegations.

The film’s music director Bishakh Jyoti told ETimes that The Kerala Story was being screened in a single-screen theatre in North 24 Parganas’ Bongaon. “I am so happy that a cinema hall from my city is showing our film while most of the halls across Bengal are still reluctant to give space to The Kerala Story,” Bishakh Jyoti said.

The composer reiterated the makers’ claim that distributors are facing threats to not screen the film. He said, “I have heard that distributors and hall owners are getting calls and being said not to screen the film. I think not only Sreema but perhaps a few other theatres, especially single-screen theatres, have also started showing the film. We are hopeful that soon it will be shown in many more halls in West Bengal.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the ban on the film prior to its release on May 5. After the makers moved the Supreme Court, the apex court lifted the ban on May 18. At a press conference in Kolkata last week, the film’s director claimed that distributors were being threatened to not show the film.

Despite the controversies, The Kerala Story has earned over Rs 200 crore in India and in excess of Rs 250 crore worldwide in under three weeks. The film, produced by Vipul Shah, stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani.