Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

The Kerala Story finally gets released in West Bengal in single screen theatres amid alleged threats

The Kerala Story is reportedly being screened in cinemas in West Bengal days after Supreme Court lifted the ban.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

The Kerala Story finally gets released in West Bengal in single screen theatres amid alleged threats
A still from The Kerala Story

The ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal was lifted by the Supreme Court over a week ago. However, the film still wasn’t able to find a release in the state with the makers and distributors claiming they were being threatened and pressurised to not screen the controversial film. Now, finally, the film has found a theatre in the state, as per its music director, who hails from West Bengal.

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, is the story of women who are brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS. The film is doing great at the box office but was criticised for its biased narrative and accused of being a propaganda piece by several political leaders. The ban in West Bengal came amid these allegations.

The film’s music director Bishakh Jyoti told ETimes that The Kerala Story was being screened in a single-screen theatre in North 24 Parganas’ Bongaon. “I am so happy that a cinema hall from my city is showing our film while most of the halls across Bengal are still reluctant to give space to The Kerala Story,” Bishakh Jyoti said.

The composer reiterated the makers’ claim that distributors are facing threats to not screen the film. He said, “I have heard that distributors and hall owners are getting calls and being said not to screen the film. I think not only Sreema but perhaps a few other theatres, especially single-screen theatres, have also started showing the film. We are hopeful that soon it will be shown in many more halls in West Bengal.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the ban on the film prior to its release on May 5. After the makers moved the Supreme Court, the apex court lifted the ban on May 18. At a press conference in Kolkata last week, the film’s director claimed that distributors were being threatened to not show the film.

Despite the controversies, The Kerala Story has earned over Rs 200 crore in India and in excess of Rs 250 crore worldwide in under three weeks. The film, produced by Vipul Shah, stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor's stunning looks at red carpet
Battling insonmia? Here are 5 lifestyle changes that can help you get a good night sleep
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani firm sacks 1000 workers after spending Rs 2850 crore, here's what happened
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.