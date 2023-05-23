Adah Sharma congratulates Indian public for supporting The Kerala Story: 'Thank you for including me in your success'

The Kerala Story/Adah Sharma Instagram

The Kerala Story is the second Hindi film to earn Rs 200 crore net at the domestic box office after Pathaan and continues to attract audiences to theatres. The film has been mired in controversies over its questionable claim of 32,000 Hindu women from Kerala being forcibly converted to Islam in recent years.

The film was also banned in West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government before the Supreme Court paused the ban and Tamil Nadu multiplex owners have refused to screen the film. It is also being labeled a 'propaganda piece' by several political leaders including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Despite such opposition, The Kerala Story has turned out to be a mammoth success. Adah Sharma, who headlines the film, wrote a heartfelt note on her Instagram congratulating the Indian public for making the film 'a huge blockbuster'. She also shared that she saw the video of people going from Bengal to Assam to watch her film in the theatre.

Sharing a few stills from the film, Adah wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian public! Congratulations to all of you who held hoardings, painted art, posted videos, spread the word, travelled across states (watched the video of the bus hired to go from Bengal to Assam to watch TKS in a theatre) Your movie #TheKeralaStory is a Huge Blockbuster thank you for including me in your success."

"Heartening to see that even internationally #TheKeralaStory is touching hearts of so many. It's just two days old in the UK. USA, Canada, Australia, and other countries....have been reading your messages as well", the actress, who has earlier been featured in Commando 2 and Commando 3, concluded.

Apart from Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri, and Pranav Misshra in key supporting roles. The controversial film is directed by Suipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.



