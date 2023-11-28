The Bull: Major details about Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's film revealed

Headlines

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

GeekyAnts Reports Impressive 42.26% YoY Growth and Unveils Exciting Future Plans

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

'Imran Khan' honoured for '30 Years Of Excellence In Bollywood Industry' at SoS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2023

Anticipation builds for IPL 2024 auction as Ravichandran Ashwin predicts fierce bidding war for Shahrukh Khan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

GeekyAnts Reports Impressive 42.26% YoY Growth and Unveils Exciting Future Plans

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

Side effects of drinking coffee

9 most expensive things in the world

IPL Auction 2024: Players who were surprisingly retained by team owners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Bull: Major details about Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's film revealed

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

The Bull: Major details about Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's film revealed

Salman Khan's The Bull is based on a true story and will see Salman Khan playing the part of a paramilitary officer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan has truly ruled over the hearts of the masses and the box office windows with Tiger 3 massive success. Meanwhile, the masses are totally drenched in the fever of Tiger 3, the fans are excited with the news floating around about a flabergasting announcement of his next titled, The Bull.

The big-budget action entertainer and based on a true story that will be made under the direction of Vishnuvardhan also marks Salman Khan and Karan Johar's full-fledged collaboration. Now, in the recent update, the superstar is all set to kickstart the shoot for the film in February. The Bull is based on a true story and will see Salman Khan playing the part of a paramilitary officer. The film will depict the harrowing events of the terror attacks on 3 November 1988, in Malé, Maldives. The film will recount the events of 3 November 1988, locally referred to as ‘Badi Buraasfathi’ or ‘Gun [Explosive] Thursday.’

In the recent update, Salman Khan is all set to start shooting for the film in February 2024. A source close to the development revealed “Salman Khan has allotted bulk dates to Karan Johar for this ambitious action thriller inspired by true events. He will be shooting for this film from February to August, and the prep work to change his body structure has already started,” The film is going to be Salman Khan's Eid 2025 treat to his fans, however exact date has not been revealed yet. 

A source also informed, “Karan and co. wish to put up multiple sets in Mumbai costing a bomb as the idea is to recreate the era gone by with a proper art team rather than recreating them using VFX. The work on creating the costumes and uniforms is also in progress. They want to stay true to the aesthetics. The film is tentatively titled The Bull, and is based on one of the most heroic missions conducted by the Indian Army,”

The Bull will be Vishnuvardhan 's second directorial in Hindi after the National Award-Winning film, SherShaah. Salman Khan and Karan Johar have been meeting continuously over the last 8 months to discuss different aspects of the film, and finally, the dates of the shoot were locked in their meeting last week. Meanwhile, we got to hear this exciting information, the excitement is soaring up to hear more about the film.

Salman Khan's training and transformation for the film will star from December, for 60 days before shoot begins.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Discover sturdy and safe premium baby swings exclusively on Amazon

This star India player can get highest bid of Rs 30-35 crore in IPL 2024 Auction, not Rachin, Head, Starc

Parambrata Chattopadhyay shares adorable pics from private wedding ceremony with Piya Chakraborty: ‘Let us go then…’

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as wedding season arrives, check routes to avoid

Ratan Tata’s manager Shantanu Naidu buys new Tata Safari, billionaire seen checking out the SUV

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE