The Bull: Major details about Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's film revealed

Salman Khan's The Bull is based on a true story and will see Salman Khan playing the part of a paramilitary officer.

Salman Khan has truly ruled over the hearts of the masses and the box office windows with Tiger 3 massive success. Meanwhile, the masses are totally drenched in the fever of Tiger 3, the fans are excited with the news floating around about a flabergasting announcement of his next titled, The Bull.

The big-budget action entertainer and based on a true story that will be made under the direction of Vishnuvardhan also marks Salman Khan and Karan Johar's full-fledged collaboration. Now, in the recent update, the superstar is all set to kickstart the shoot for the film in February. The Bull is based on a true story and will see Salman Khan playing the part of a paramilitary officer. The film will depict the harrowing events of the terror attacks on 3 November 1988, in Malé, Maldives. The film will recount the events of 3 November 1988, locally referred to as ‘Badi Buraasfathi’ or ‘Gun [Explosive] Thursday.’

In the recent update, Salman Khan is all set to start shooting for the film in February 2024. A source close to the development revealed “Salman Khan has allotted bulk dates to Karan Johar for this ambitious action thriller inspired by true events. He will be shooting for this film from February to August, and the prep work to change his body structure has already started,” The film is going to be Salman Khan's Eid 2025 treat to his fans, however exact date has not been revealed yet.

A source also informed, “Karan and co. wish to put up multiple sets in Mumbai costing a bomb as the idea is to recreate the era gone by with a proper art team rather than recreating them using VFX. The work on creating the costumes and uniforms is also in progress. They want to stay true to the aesthetics. The film is tentatively titled The Bull, and is based on one of the most heroic missions conducted by the Indian Army,”

The Bull will be Vishnuvardhan 's second directorial in Hindi after the National Award-Winning film, SherShaah. Salman Khan and Karan Johar have been meeting continuously over the last 8 months to discuss different aspects of the film, and finally, the dates of the shoot were locked in their meeting last week. Meanwhile, we got to hear this exciting information, the excitement is soaring up to hear more about the film.

Salman Khan's training and transformation for the film will star from December, for 60 days before shoot begins.