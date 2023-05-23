Team RRR shares how Ray Stevenson shot difficult stunt at age 56; Ram Charan, Jr NTR pay respects: 'Rest in peace Scott'

Ray Stevenson in RRR

Actor Ray Stevenson, best known for his appearances in films like Thor and TV shows like Rome, passed away on Monday at the age of 58. To Indian audiences, Stevenson was best known as the antagonist Governor Scott in last year’s Oscar-winning blockbuster RRR. On Wednesday, the film’s team and lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR paid tribute to the late actor.

The official Twitter page of RRR shared a screengrab of Stevenson’s famous stunt from the film where he jumped in a moving car and took a shot against a rebel (played by NTR). The picture showed Stevenson dangling from the cables high above the car. “He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon,” the caption read.

While many fans posted messages of condolences in the replies, a few Tweeters did call the film team out for not highlighting Stevenson or other British actors at the time of the film’s release. “I always felt bad that none of these actors were mentioned in any of the interviews... Should have spoken about him during the release time,” wrote one.

The film’s lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan also took to Twitter to share messages of condolence for Stevenson. “Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time,” wrote NTR. Ram Charan tweeted, “Shocking and deeply saddened with news of Ray Stevenson passing away. Rest In Peace Dear Scott, you'll be remembered forever.”

Ray Stevenson died on Monday while filming Cassino in Italy, four days before his 59th birthday. His reps confirmed his death to Deadline but did not reveal cause of death. The actor began acting in films in 1997 and was first noted for his performance as Titus Pullo on the TV show Rome (2005-07). He went on to appear in Dexter, Punisher: War Zone, and Thor. He will be playing Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll in the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka.