Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

SS Rajamouli reacts to RRR actor Ray Stevenson’s ‘shocking’ demise, says ‘working with him was pure joy’

SS Rajamouli heaps praise on RRR actor Ray Stevenson as he expresses his grief on the actor's sudden demise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

SS Rajamouli reacts to RRR actor Ray Stevenson’s ‘shocking’ demise, says ‘working with him was pure joy’
SS Rajamouli reacts to Ray Stevenson's demise

On Sunday, the Irish actor Ray Stevenson who played the antagonist in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR passed away at the age of 58. The filmmaker expressed his grief on the actor’s sudden demise.

On Tuesday, SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter and expressed his grief on Ray Stevenson’s demise. The filmmaker wrote, “Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

The official Twitter handle of RRR also shared his pic from the film and wrote, "What shocking news for all of us on the team! (heartbreaking emoji) Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT." Netizens also poured in their condolences in the comments section.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The movie had a blockbuster run at the box office and Ray Stevenson played to role of Governor Scott in the movie which shows the friendship between two revolutionaries and their fight against the British to free their country.

Ray Stevenson breathed his last on Sunday, while the cause of the death is still unknown. The actor will be remembered for Volstagg in Marvel Thor movies. The actor also impressed the fans with her performances in movies like Punisher: War Zone, Kill the Irish man, and RRR. The actor had recently signed up to replace Kevin Spacey in 1242: Gateway to the West to essay the role of Hungarian Priest standing up against the Mongol army. As per the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the late actor was hospitalized in Ichsia island while shooting his upcoming film Cassino on Ischia, helmed by Frank Ciota.

Read RRR, Thor actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
From Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan to Dinesh Karthik: Indian cricketers who married outside their religion
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Sonam Bajwa looks 'jaw-droppingly hot' in golden monokini in new beachside pics, fans joke 'jeene do please'
In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport after RCB's disappointing loss against GT in IPL 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.