SS Rajamouli reacts to RRR actor Ray Stevenson’s ‘shocking’ demise, says ‘working with him was pure joy’

SS Rajamouli reacts to Ray Stevenson's demise

On Sunday, the Irish actor Ray Stevenson who played the antagonist in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR passed away at the age of 58. The filmmaker expressed his grief on the actor’s sudden demise.

On Tuesday, SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter and expressed his grief on Ray Stevenson’s demise. The filmmaker wrote, “Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy.



My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.

The official Twitter handle of RRR also shared his pic from the film and wrote, "What shocking news for all of us on the team! (heartbreaking emoji) Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT." Netizens also poured in their condolences in the comments section.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The movie had a blockbuster run at the box office and Ray Stevenson played to role of Governor Scott in the movie which shows the friendship between two revolutionaries and their fight against the British to free their country.

Ray Stevenson breathed his last on Sunday, while the cause of the death is still unknown. The actor will be remembered for Volstagg in Marvel Thor movies. The actor also impressed the fans with her performances in movies like Punisher: War Zone, Kill the Irish man, and RRR. The actor had recently signed up to replace Kevin Spacey in 1242: Gateway to the West to essay the role of Hungarian Priest standing up against the Mongol army. As per the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the late actor was hospitalized in Ichsia island while shooting his upcoming film Cassino on Ischia, helmed by Frank Ciota.

