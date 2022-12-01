Swara Bhasker gives roses to Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra, internet reacts

Swara Bhasker- Rahul Gandhi

Swara Bhasker joined hands with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Swara even dropped moments from the ongoing rally. Before Swara, Pooja Bhatt and Amol Palekar supported Rahul in his walkathon that is aimed at highlighting burning political issues in the country. The yatra began on September 7, 2022, and on December 1, the rally entered into its 83rd day.

Veere Di Wedding actress even gave roses to Rahul and posted the photo as a separate post. On her Twitter, Swara shared the photo and wrote, "Only passing @RahulGandhi a bouquet a young man in the surging crowd brought & was desperately trying to get across to RG.. :) You gotta be here to feel the energy and the love. Seriously, join @bharatjodo yatra people. Resist hate. Stand up for our country!"

Here's the photo

Joined @bharatjodo yatra today & walked with @RahulGandhi. The energy, commitment & love is inspiring! The participation & warmth of common people, enthusiasm of Congress workers & RG’s attention & care toward everyone & everything around him is astounding! @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/k3RqKxT1gh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 1, 2022

Only passing @RahulGandhi a bouquet a young man in the surging crowd brought & was desperately trying to get across to RG..

You gotta be here to feel the energy and the love. Seriously, join @bharatjodo yatra people. Resist hate. Stand up for our country! pic.twitter.com/0HJYwdUpKM — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 1, 2022

As soon as Bhasker shared the photo, the internet got divided. While there were few netizens who applauded actress for joining Rahul in his march. A major section of the digital world questioned Swara's intention, and even trolled her. A user wrote, "Well done. Great you showed the guts to come out and support this historical yatra. Need of the hour is unity, Harmoney among all Indians regardless of religion/caste. You did you might along with millions following Rahul Gandhi." Another user mocked Swara for backing politicians, "In 2019 LS, Swara Bhasker Campaigned for..1. Digvijaya- Lost by 3.6 lakh 2. Kanhaiya- Lost by 4.2 lakh 3. Atishi Marlena- Lost by 4.7 lakh 4. Raghav Chadha- Lost by 3.6 lakh 5. Dilip Pandey- Lost by 5.9 lakh 6. Amra Ram- Lost by 7.4 lakh. Now she's campaigning for Rahul Gandhi."

Check out the reactions

PAP or Khangress??? Wants to know different between these two.... There are other also... — Anand. (@AnandRa96855617) December 1, 2022

Well done. Great you showed the guts to come out and support this historical yatra. Need of the hour is unity, Harmoney among all Indians regardless of religion/caste. You did you might along with millions following Rahul Gandhi December 1, 2022

On the work front, Swara was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar with Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, and Pooja Chopra.