Swara Bhasker gets brutally trolled for praising Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens say 'paise mil gaye...'

Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theaters on August 11 and opened to a disastrous start at the box office as the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer hasn't been able to even cross the Rs 50 crore mark within the first week of its release. Though the film has garnered good reviews from some Bollywood celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Hansal Mehta.

Now, Swara Bhasker has also joined the Laal Singh Chaddha bandwagon as she shared her review of the film on her Twitter account on Wednesday, August 17. While she was watching the film, she tweeted, "Watching #LalSinghChaddha! Already tugging at the heartstrings. Have to say #AamirKhan makes a handsome Sikh! Also, Little Laal and Little Rupa are so cute. And Mona Singh is all heart! Stellar casting job".

After she finished watching the film, she wrote, "#LalSinghChaddha is such an uplifting, tender, beautiful film abt the vastness of our small lives, just like #ForrestGump Excellent adaptation by Atul Kulkarni sir.. “Kabhi Kabhi Mazhab sey malaria phailtaa hai” Nary a truer word spoken. Stellar work by everyone! MUST WATCH."

#LalSinghChaddha is such an uplifting, tender, beautiful film abt the vastness of our small lives, just like #ForrestGump Excellent adaptation by Atul Kulkarni sir.. “Kabhi Kabhi Mazhab sey malaria phailtaa hai” Nary a truer word spoken. Stellar work by everyone! MUST WATCH https://t.co/c4RpqpW078 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 17, 2022

However, the Raanjhanaa actress was heavily trolled for praising the film as Twitter users claimed that she is doing it just for publicity. One Twitter user wrote in Hindi "Paise mil gaye na, ab shaant se baith jaa (You have got your money, now sit quietly)". Another tweet read, "All this PR is not working."

"She can't even convince the audience to spend on her own rotten movies! Aur she is desperately trying to convince people to go & watch Lal Singh Chadda! Aisa confidence chaahiye!", read another tweet. One user wrote, "Sad that even after her 2 tweets, she won't be paid. Because Bollywood doesn't give a damn about C-grade actors."

Sad that even after her 2 tweets, she won't be paid.



Because Bollywood gives a damn about C grade actors. https://t.co/iADdrRK9xr August 17, 2022

एक तो करेला दूजे नीम चढ़ा

आमिर की फ़िल्म, और स्वरा का प्रचार अब इसके बाद तो खुदा भी न बचा पाएगा! https://t.co/NC4iwl9FDt — Mad Monk (@SarcasticSadhu) August 18, 2022

FYI,

1. It's off most theatres.

2. You may not get paid for this tweet.

3. Calling midget handsome won't get him to cast you in his movie, even if he does, it will be 5 years down the line, and he may cast you as his mother.

4. Focus on landing a film even if it's doomed to flop https://t.co/XF8LGMAEUb — IntolerantJ (@intolerantj) August 18, 2022

She can't even convince audience to spend movie on her own rotten movies!

Aur she is desperately trying to convince people to go & watch Lal Singh Chadda!

Aisa confidence chaahiye! https://t.co/6Z1DCJAAlD August 18, 2022

All this PR is not working https://t.co/KROBa1QlP9 — Saffron Bengali (@Encore_246) August 18, 2022

Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the film features Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij in the leading roles. Son of South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya makes his Bollywood debut with the drama portraying an army officer named Balaraju Bodi.