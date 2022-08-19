Search icon
Swara Bhasker gets brutally trolled for praising Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens say 'paise mil gaye...'

Before Swara Bhasker, even Hrithik Roshan was targeted by trolls for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 06:22 AM IST

Swara Bhasker-Laal Singh Chaddha/File photos

Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theaters on August 11 and opened to a disastrous start at the box office as the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer hasn't been able to even cross the Rs 50 crore mark within the first week of its release. Though the film has garnered good reviews from some Bollywood celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Hansal Mehta.

Now, Swara Bhasker has also joined the Laal Singh Chaddha bandwagon as she shared her review of the film on her Twitter account on Wednesday, August 17. While she was watching the film, she tweeted, "Watching #LalSinghChaddha! Already tugging at the heartstrings. Have to say #AamirKhan makes a handsome Sikh! Also, Little Laal and Little Rupa are so cute. And Mona Singh is all heart! Stellar casting job".

After she finished watching the film, she wrote, "#LalSinghChaddha is such an uplifting, tender, beautiful film abt the vastness of our small lives, just like #ForrestGump Excellent adaptation by Atul Kulkarni sir.. “Kabhi Kabhi Mazhab sey malaria phailtaa hai”  Nary a truer word spoken. Stellar work by everyone! MUST WATCH."

READ | Ekta Kapoor defends Aamir Khan amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, calls him, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan 'legends'

However, the Raanjhanaa actress was heavily trolled for praising the film as Twitter users claimed that she is doing it just for publicity. One Twitter user wrote in Hindi "Paise mil gaye na, ab shaant se baith jaa (You have got your money, now sit quietly)". Another tweet read, "All this PR is not working."

"She can't even convince the audience to spend on her own rotten movies! Aur she is desperately trying to convince people to go & watch Lal Singh Chadda! Aisa confidence chaahiye!", read another tweet. One user wrote, "Sad that even after her 2 tweets, she won't be paid. Because Bollywood doesn't give a damn about C-grade actors."

Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the film features Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij in the leading roles. Son of South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya makes his Bollywood debut with the drama portraying an army officer named Balaraju Bodi. 

