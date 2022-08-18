Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan get rejected by audience in first week, check day-wise collections

Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan/File photos

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, and Akshay Kumar headlined Raksha Bandhan released on theatres on Thursday, August 11 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan with an extended weekend ahead of them including the Independence Day holiday on August 15.

It was touted as the biggest clash of the year since Aamir returned to cinemas after four years after his dud Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, and Akshay was looking to bounce back after two major flops this year namely Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey.

It has been a disastrous first week for both the films at the box office as they haven't even managed to collect Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office. While Laal Singh Chaddha has collected Rs 49.65 crore, Raksha Bandhan has earned Rs 36.07 crore at the box office till Wednesday, August 17, as per a Pinkvilla report.

The report also mentions the day-wise collections of both the films. The Advait Chandan directorial opened at Rs 11.5 crore on its first day, whereas the Aanand L Rai directorial opened at Rs 8 crore. It was expected that the two films will pick up further due to the extended holiday weekend, but the films have been rejected by the audience.

Laal Singh Chaddha day-wise collections

Thursday, August 11 - Rs. 11.50 crore (Raksha Bandhan)

Friday, August 12 - Rs. 7.25 crore

Saturday, August 13 - Rs. 9 crore

Sunday, August 14 - Rs. 10 crore

Monday, August 15 - Rs. 8.50 crore (Independence Day)

Tuesday, August 16 - Rs. 1.85 crore

Wednesday, August 17 -Rs. 1.55 crore

Total First Week - Rs. 49.65 crore

Raksha Bandhan day-wise collections

Thursday, August 11 - Rs. 8 crore (Raksha Bandhan)

Friday, August 12 - Rs. 6.25 crore

Saturday, August 13 - Rs. 6.10 crore

Sunday, August 14 - Rs. 6.75 crore

Monday, August 15 - Rs. 6.50 crore (Independence Day)

Tuesday, August 16 - Rs. 1.40 crore

Wednesday, August 17 - Rs. 1.17 crore

Total First Week - Rs. 36.07 crore

After Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar has still two releases left for this year- Cuttputlli and Ram Setu, while Aamir Khan hasn't announced his next project yet.