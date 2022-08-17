Ekta Kapoor defends Aamir Khan amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, calls him, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan 'legends'

Ekta Kapoor-Laal Singh Chaddha/File photos

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theatres on August 11 clashing with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan. Both films have shockingly been rejected by the audiences and haven't performed well at the box office.

One major reason that is being suggested by the trade experts is that the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRakshaBandhan trends could have been the reasons behind the dismal performance of the two films as netizens have used the hashtags against both the films before their releases for multiple reasons.

Now, film producer Ekta Kapoor has come out in support of Aamir Khan amid calls made to boycott hi latest release. Talking to Navbharat Times, Ekta said, “It is so strange we are boycotting the very people who have given the best of business in the industry. All the Khans in the industry (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan), and especially Aamir Khan are legends. We cannot boycott them. Aamir Khan can never be boycotted, the soft ambassador Aamir Khan can not be boycotted.”



Coming back to Ekta Kapoor, she is awaiting the release of her next film Dobaaraa which she has produced under her new banner called Cult Movies which she launched last year. The Anurag Kashyap directorial is the science fiction mystery thriller headlined by Taapsee Pannu and will release in cinemas this Friday August 19.

As Laal Singh Chaddha was the remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, similarly Dobaaraa is also a remake of the Spanish film Mirage released in 2018. The first one won multiple Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor for Tom Hanks among others, the latter features Álvaro Morte known for playing The Professor in the Netflix crime drama Money Heist.