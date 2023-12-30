Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

Sussanne Khan's boyfriend Arslan Goni stopped at airport after he forgets passport, gets roasted: 'Krrish ko bolo...'

Sussane Khan's Arslan Goni was stopped at Mumbai airport after he forgot his passport at home, the video is now going viral.

DNA Web Team

Dec 30, 2023

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Twitter
Sussanne Khan's boyrfriend Arslan Goni was stopped at the Mumbai airport after he forgot his passport at home. Sussane came to the airport to board the flight with her boyfriend Arslan Goni, however, he was stopped by the officials at the entry.

The video of them is now going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it. Their video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram with the caption, “Opps ! The journey started with a forgotten passport incident! Arsalan Goni and Sussanne Khan papped at Mumbai airport.”

One of the social media users wrote, “Krrish ko bolo udd ke deke jaayega.....” The second one said, “Phir Ghar jakar pata chale ki Passport jacket ki pocket mein tha.” The third one said, “Hirthik Roshan ji hote to Krrish Bankar passport le ate.” The fourth one said, “Railway Station jana tha.. Airport aa gye jaldi jaldi me.” The fifth one said, “Railway Station jana tha.. Airport aa gye jaldi jaldi me.”

Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The former couple shares two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other for a long time now and are often seen going for vacations together, film parties, family functions, events as well as lunch and dinner outings.

On the work front, Saba Azad is currently seen in the web series Who's Your Gynac? That explores the journey of Dr. Vidhushi Kothari, played by Saba, who is a 28-year-old optimistic OB-GYN struggles with her personal and professional problems while solving clinical cases that come her way. Hrithik, on the other side, will next be seen in the aerial actioner, Fighter with Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The movie is slated for January 25, 2024 release.

 

