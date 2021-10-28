Soni Razdan, Randhir Kapoor break silence on reports of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

If rumours mills are to be believed, one of Bollywood's most sought-after couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot in December this year. As per media reports, the star couple has cleared their schedule for the upcoming wedding festivities.

Amid the speculations and frenzy of knowing more about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, while fans eagerly await a wedding date announcement, Alia's mother Soni Razdan spilled the beans and broke her silence on her daughter's wedding with Ranbir. Soni Razdan claimed that 'even she doesn't know when the wedding will happen'.

In an interview with BollywoodLife.com, Soni said, "Even I don't know when it'll (the wedding) happen. Even I'm waiting for some information." Elaborating further, she said, "Well, there's a lot of time left. It'll happen sometime in the future, and that's a long way off. Now, when it'll happen, I don't know. Maybe, you'll have to call Alia's agent for that, but even her agent might not know."

Meanwhile, speaking about Ranbir's wedding, his uncle Randhir Kapoor said that he hasn't heard anything about the wedding.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Randhir said, "I don't know, and I haven’t heard the news either. He will get married someday or the other, but I don't have any news on this."

For the unversed, in an interview last year, Ranbir Kapoor, while acknowledging that he was indeed dating Alia Bhatt, had said that they had to postpone their wedding last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be next seen in 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayaan Mukerji.