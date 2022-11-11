Rhea Kapoor opens up on directing Adipurush star Kriti Sanon in The Crew, calls her 'authentic girl'

Rhea Kapoor- Kriti Sanon

As Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon gears up to work in the comedy film The Crew, the film's director, Rhea Kapoor revealed the reason behind Kriti being cast for her role in the film. Rhea states that it was Kriti`s authenticity that helped her bag the part.

As per the report of IANS, the latest announcement of Kriti, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu coming together has become the talking point of the industry. With Rhea at the helm of affairs, the film marks her reunion with Kareena after Veere Di Wedding on which Rhea was the producer.

Heaping praise on Kriti, Rhea said, "She is a really authentic girl. The minute you meet her you know that she stays true to her roots and her family, and that was really important for this character and the film." She further mentioned, "More than anything else I like the fact that Kriti is so determined and hardworking. Out of this crop of heroines, she has been the most diverse in her work. She has found a good balance and I really appreciate that. She is truly fantastic" The Crew will be produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kriti has Bhediya up for release after which she has Adipurush, Shehzada and Ganapath in the pipeline.

Speaking about Adipurush, the Om Raut directorial has been pushed from January to June 2023. The cinematic adaptation of Ramayana starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on January 12, 2023, has now been postponed and will hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

After the film's teaser was heavily criticised for its poor caricaturish VFX, it was rumoured that the film's producer Bhushan Kumar has asked the team to rework the entire visual effects. Om's note confirms these speculations as the filmmaker has mentioned that the film has been pushed six months ahead to "give a complete visual experience to the viewers."