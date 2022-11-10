Search icon
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon stun in all-black outfits as they pose for magazine cover

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu, have collaborated with Rhea Kapoor for their upcoming film, The Crew.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 07:39 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu, have collaborated with Rhea Kapoor for their upcoming film, The Crew, and have impressed their admirers. Kareena uploaded a video from a photoshoot they did for Vogue India to make the announcement. 

The trio slayed the picture shoot with their attitude and looked stunning in fantastic black ensembles. 

Check out the cover here: 

Speaking about the film, Kareena told Vogue, “I think I’ve just been waiting for something like this to come together with the right people. Rhea, I always knew that when you did something again, it would be nothing short of amazing. I remember when we discussed the plot and you told me you were planning to rope in Tabu and Kriti...I just thought about how perfect it would be if you could actually manage to sign them on. You and I created magic together in Veere, but it’s going to be so wonderful to make this movie with two such stellar female actors.” 

Tabu on the other hand said, “Every film has its own world and it’s nice to inhabit different kinds of worlds. I’ve always had a mixed bag of films in my career and it feels great to be doing a home production with such talented co-stars. Kareena, I’ve worked with your sister in so many movies. I remember Babita used to call us “the hit pair of cinema” so you feel familiar to me by extension. Kriti is so beautiful and hard-working, and I’m sure it’s going to be fun. You know how you get into a project knowing what you want from it? I’m certain I’ll derive a lot of happiness and joy from working on this film.” 

Fans are super excited to see the girl gang work their magic! 

