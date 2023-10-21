Headlines

Sivamani says AR Rahman developed 'new level of focus', has 'spiritual connect with God' after embracing new faith

AR Rahman is a very spiritual person, and his frequent collaborator, Srinivas, discussed how Rahman has 'changed' after 'embracing' a new faith.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

Music composer AR Rahman is a spiritual person and his colleagues know about his strong belief in God. For the unversed, AR Rahman was born as Dilip Kumar, and after losing his father at a young age, he changed his faith. Rahman started following a Sufi saint, and his frequent collaborator Sivamani noticed the changes in Rahman's life after embracing a new faith. 

In a chat with O2 India, Sivamani recalled that he, along with AR Rahman, and his mother would visit the Sufi saint’s shrine. Sivamani shared that they performed seva at the shrine, while Rahman studied. Sivamani added, "The master would come and teach his Quran and his class happens. We will wait down in the studio." Sivamani shared that he witnessed that Rahman was a "totally changed" person, developing a new level of focus. He shared, “What I see in Dilip… from there he totally changed after AR.”

AR Rahman is professional, we all know that. But Sivamani revealed that during their recording sessions, one can't even crack a joke. "Before starting, in the studio we heard azaan… not azaan but kind of very spiritual guru’s voice. He always played in the beginning when we were just starting, and in the evening, the dhoop smell would come into the studio. (There was a) very spiritual connect with god and then he would start the work."

In an old interview with Karan Thapar in 2000, AR Rahman opened up that he never liked his original name, Dilip Kumar, and he has a reason for the same, As Indian Express quoted, "The truth is I never liked my name. No disrespect to the great actor Dilip Kumar! However, somehow my name didn’t match the image I had of myself.” On the work front, Rahman composed music for Ponniyin Selvan: II, Maamannan. His popular upcoming titles include Ayalaan, Lal Salaam, and Maidaan.

