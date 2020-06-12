Sidharth Malhotra extends financial support to Bollywood dancers, they thank him with special video

Background dancers dedicated a dance video for Sidharth Malhotra over the actor extending financial support to them

Sidharth Malhotra recently extended support to background dancers in Bollywood. In turn, the dancers thanked the actor with a music video - a compilation of them dancing at their homes to most of his songs.

The background dancers created a mixture of Sidharth Malhotra's songs like 'Kala Chashma', 'Kar Gayi Chull' and 'Kadke Glassy'. For the uninitiated, Sidharth had directly transferred funds into the personal accounts of each background dancer in need.

Here's the video dedicated to Sidharth:

The COVID-19 lockdown has affected work and thus pay for various people who went on a day-to-day job. Sidharth's movies were also affected owing to the lockdown situation. His movie, the 2019 Tamil hit 'Thadam', was supposed to go on floors in May but that too has been delayed.

Sidharth is also awaiting the release of his movie with Kiara Advani. Titled 'Shershaah', the film is a biopic on Kargil hero Vikram Batra. The actor has also reportedly been roped in for Indra Kumar's upcoming movie with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.