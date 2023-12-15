Shreyas Talpade's wife shares major health update after actor suffers heart attack, requests for privacy

Shreyas Talpade's wife has issued an official statement after the actor suffered a heart attack on Thursday. She said that the actor is now in a stable condition.

Shreyas Talpade's wife has shared a major health update after the actor suffered heart attack post-Welcome 3 shoot. She revealed that he is now in a stable condition and will soon be discharged from hospital.

In an official statement issued by her, she said, "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues."

On Thursday night, Shreyas' wife rushed him to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness, however, he collapsed on the way. The portal quoted an anonymous source confirming Shreyas' health condition and said, "He shot through the day, was absolutely fine, and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way."

Hospital also confirmed the news, “He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited," they said. Social media users reacted to the news, one of them wrote, “Yar bechara, Allah unko thik kare, jitno ne mera ye msg dekha unke liye dua karo.” The second one said, “Humara Dil kyu dehla rahey ho.. brother get well soon.”

The third person commented, “Get well soon.. he is very talented actor.” The fourth one said, “Har HAR mahadev bless him mahadev unko jaldi achhe kare.” The fifth one said, “Allah mere iss Bhai ki hifazat kare ! Bhailog apne bhagwan God waheguru se dua karo bhai ke liye ! Yeh to bohot accha insan hai !”

The sixth one said, “Jaldi waapas theek ho jaayege.” The seventh one said, “oh no hope we get to hear some good news about his recovery soon.” Shreyas made his Bollywood debut with critically acclaimed and commercial hit, Nagesh Kukunoor's Iqbal (2005). After a successful debut, Shreyas was seen in other popular movies such as Apna Sapna Money Money, Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Housefull 2, and Golmaal Again. The actor made his directorial debut with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol-starrer Poster Boys.