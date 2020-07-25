Shibani Dandekar's throwback bikini photo screams goals

Shibani Dandekar, a popular VJ, has shared a throwback picture of her in the bikini. The photo has set the internet ablaze and people cannot stop talking about the picture which screams goals.

Shibani shared an image of herself wearing a black-and-white, zebra printed bikini. She took a mirror selfie at Koh Samui last year, with the perfect midriff, which is something most people can only dream of while stuck in the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The 39-year-old model-singer was on a vacation when she clicked the picture. "#KohSamui this time last year! Damn how time flies and things change! #thatbrowngirl," shared Shibani alongside the bikini picture.

See it here:

Shibani Dandekar often makes headlines for her relationship with Farhan Akhtar. The couple played hide-and-seek before revealing they are indeed dating one another. Farhan and Shibani often appear in each other's Instagram posts and comments.

Shibani, who gained fame with her hosting in Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, has been part of reality TV shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa' too. She was last seen in 'Four More Shots Please!'