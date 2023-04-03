Shehnaaz Gill attends birthday bash of Bharti Singh's son Laksh, drops adorable photos with little one

Shehnaaz Gill with Laksh Singh Limbachiya

Shehnaaz Gill loves to be surrounded by kids, and comedian Bharti Singh's son Laksh Singh Limbachiya aka Golla is her little best friend. On Monday, Shehnaaz joined Bharti and her husband Harsh in celebrating Laksh's first birthday. The actress attended Golla's birthday bash and was excited to celebrate Laksh's special day.

Shehnaaz dropped photos from the bash on her Instagram and even wished the little one. In the post, Shehnaaz shared photos from her playtime with Golla. In one of the photos, birthday boy is posing with Shehnaaz. In the other picture, Golla was feeding Shehnaaz with a spoon. Gill shared the photos and captioned them saying, "happy birthday baby @laksh_singhlimbachiya."

As soon as Shehnaaz shared the photos, her loyal fans made it viral in no time. Few of her loyal fans spotted that Shehnaaz has tied a pain relief bandage (garam patti) around her foot. A user wrote, "Take care and pray for a speedy recovery." Another user wrote, "@shehnaazgill take care of yourself & heal soon. Our love & prayers are always with you Cuties #shehnaazgill." A netizen wrote, "Shehnaaz ke pair per kya hua (What happened to Shehnaaz's foot)." Another netizen wrore, "Happy birthday Gola. Both the babies r cutest #shehnaazgill."

Currently, Shehnaaz is hosting her chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. In the last episode of Gill's chat show, the actress welcomed Sara Ali Khan as the guest. During the conversation, Shehnaaz asked about Sara's plans for getting married.

At first, Sara Ali Khan tried to evade the question by changing the topic, but after Shehnaaz pushed her to open up, Sara said, "Abhi tak toh koi plan nahi hai. Dhundna padega koi andhe pagal ko, jo karle shaadi mujhe se. Toh ussi khoj main hai filhaal (I don't have any plans yet. I'll have to find a blind, crazy guy who will agree to marry me. So I am searching for him)" When Shehnaaz asked her to justify her requirement for her would-be groom, Sara joked on herself, and said, "Andha pagal zaroori hai. Kyuki agar dimaag hoga, aur mujhe jaan lega, toh bhaag nahi jayega? Toh jitna door rehe utna behtar hai (A crazy guy is a must because a sensible guy would run away from me)." On the work front, Shehnaaz will soon be making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie will release in cinemas on April 21.