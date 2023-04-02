Search icon
Sara Ali Khan shares marriage plans with Shehnaaz Gill, explains why she wants 'andha pagal' as life partner

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

In the latest episode of Shehnaaz Gill's chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, Sara Ali Khan appeared as the special guest, and she had a blast with Gill. During the conversation, Shehnaaz asked about Sara's plans for getting married. 

At first, Sara Ali Khan tried to evade the question by changing the topic, but after Shehnaaz pushed her to open up, Sara said, "Abhi tak toh koi plan nahi hai. Dhundna padega koi andhe pagal ko, jo karle shaadi mujhe se. Toh ussi khoj main hai filhaal (I don't have any plans yet. I'll have to find a blind, crazy guy who will agree to marry me. So I am searching for him)" When Shehnaaz asked her to justify her requirement for her would-be groom, Sara joked on herself, and said, "Andha pagal zaroori hai. Kyuki agar dimaag hoga, aur mujhe jaan lega, toh bhaag nahi jayega? Toh jitna door rehe utna behtar hai (A crazy guy is a must because a sensible guy would run away from me)." 

Later in the conversation, Shehnaaz and Sara discussed the topic of getting settled with a loyal partner, and Sara added that she wants to get married, but right now there are no plans of settling down. Sara even revealed that earlier she used to have a fake account to stalk her favourites. Khan even added that now has deactivated her fake account, and stalks people openly. Shehnaaz asked her to name an actor she stalks, and Sara named her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh. On the other side, Shehnaaz revealed that she admires Ranbir Kapoor, and would like to have a conversation with him. 

On the work front, Sara is currently garnering praise for her performance in the crime-thriller Gaslight. The movie also stars Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey as the lead. Shehnaaz, will soon make her big screen debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

