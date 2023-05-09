Sharad Kelkar's dubbing for Prabhas in Adipurush trailer impresses fans: 'His voice is most powerful'

Adipurush-Sharad Kelkar-Prabhas/File photos

Apart from his sincere performances in films, shows, and web series such as Laxmii, Uttaran, and The Family Man, Sharad Kelkar is also known for his powerful voice actor, which he has used for dubbing in multiple Hollywood and South Indian films. After being the voice of Prabhas in the Baahubali franchise, Sharad has reunited with the pan-India star for Adipurush.

The trailer for the upcoming mythological film, in which Prabhas plays Raghava aka Lord Rama, was released by the makers on Tuesday, May 9. The trailer has been appreciated by the netizens for its 'vast improvement' in the VFX since its teaser was heavily criticised for its 'cartoonish and horrible' visual effects.

Another aspect, which is being highly praised by the cinephiles, is Sharad Kelkar's dubbing in the trailer. Twitterati has hailed Sharad's voice as 'the most powerful thing' in the Adipurush trailer. One netizen wrote, "Everything is okay in #Adipurush Trailer except #Prabhas. Sharad Kelkar's voice and the background music Jai Shree Ram is the most powerful thing in trailer."

"Sharad Kelkar's voice gives goosebumps and the dialogues are decent but I don't think they changed VFX. They have just done the color grading and removed all the scenes from the previous trailer to make it look like a new trailer and only added new scenes in the trailer. #Adipurush", wrote another Twitter user. "Sharad Kelkar is a really great performer, he does both acting and voicing superbly", read another comment.

Sharad Kelkar's voice gives goosebumps and dialogues are decent but I don't think they changed VFX. They have just done the color grading and removed all the scenes from the previous trailer to make it look like a new trailer and only added new scenes in trailer. #Adipurush — suraj ghodke (@SurajGhodke07) May 9, 2023

Everything is okay in #Adipurush Trailer except #Prabhas.



Sharad Kelkar Voice And The Back Ground Music Jay Shree Ram Is The Most Powerful In Trailer. #AdipurushTrailer — (@ADfanatic) May 9, 2023

Sharad Kelkar is a really great performer, he does both acting and voicing superbly. — Arpit Menaria (@MythBreaker99) May 9, 2023

This combination really was the highlight for me in the Hindi trailer #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/qUQckutdPC — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 9, 2023

BEST THING ABOUT #AdipurushTrailer IS VOICE OF #sharadkelkar



Bhai kya awaaaj hai bande ki — TIGER SHROFF STUFFS (@Toxic_Tigerian) May 9, 2023

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut, whose last film was Tanhaji in which Sharad Kelkar portrayed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In October last year, the actor opened up on being a part of Adipurush and told Pinkvilla, "I am very excited for Adipurush. It has me and Om reuniting after Tanhaji. I am fortunate enough to be the voice of Shri Ram and I got this chance, thanks to Om."



READ | Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event