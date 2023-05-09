Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sharad Kelkar's dubbing for Prabhas in Adipurush trailer impresses fans: 'His voice is most powerful'

Sharad Kelkar had earlier given his voice to Prabhas in the Hindi version of the blockbuster Baahubali films. Adipurush releases in cinemas on June 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Sharad Kelkar's dubbing for Prabhas in Adipurush trailer impresses fans: 'His voice is most powerful'
Adipurush-Sharad Kelkar-Prabhas/File photos

Apart from his sincere performances in films, shows, and web series such as Laxmii, Uttaran, and The Family Man, Sharad Kelkar is also known for his powerful voice actor, which he has used for dubbing in multiple Hollywood and South Indian films. After being the voice of Prabhas in the Baahubali franchise, Sharad has reunited with the pan-India star for Adipurush.

The trailer for the upcoming mythological film, in which Prabhas plays Raghava aka Lord Rama, was released by the makers on Tuesday, May 9. The trailer has been appreciated by the netizens for its 'vast improvement' in the VFX since its teaser was heavily criticised for its 'cartoonish and horrible' visual effects.

Another aspect, which is being highly praised by the cinephiles, is Sharad Kelkar's dubbing in the trailer. Twitterati has hailed Sharad's voice as 'the most powerful thing' in the Adipurush trailer. One netizen wrote, "Everything is okay in #Adipurush Trailer except #Prabhas. Sharad Kelkar's voice and the background music Jai Shree Ram is the most powerful thing in trailer."

"Sharad Kelkar's voice gives goosebumps and the dialogues are decent but I don't think they changed VFX. They have just done the color grading and removed all the scenes from the previous trailer to make it look like a new trailer and only added new scenes in the trailer. #Adipurush", wrote another Twitter user. "Sharad Kelkar is a really great performer, he does both acting and voicing superbly", read another comment.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut, whose last film was Tanhaji in which Sharad Kelkar portrayed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In October last year, the actor opened up on being a part of Adipurush and told Pinkvilla, "I am very excited for Adipurush. It has me and Om reuniting after Tanhaji. I am fortunate enough to be the voice of Shri Ram and I got this chance, thanks to Om."

READ | Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.