Adipurush trailer: Prabhas towers above all in grand battle of good over evil, fans praise 'vast improvement' in VFX

Adipurush trailer was released on Tuesday afternoon. The Om Raut film, based on Ramayan, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Adipurush trailer: Prabhas towers above all in grand battle of good over evil, fans praise 'vast improvement' in VFX
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush trailer

The much-awaited trailer of the mythological epic Adipurush was released in a grand manner on Tuesday afternoon. The film, which is based on Ramayan, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, is being called one of the most expensive Indian films ever made and has been in production for almost two years. The trailer has been praised by fans for being very different from its teaser.

The trailer opens with Lord Hanuman recounting the tale of his saviour, Lord Ram. We then see Raghava (Prabhas) and Lakshmana (Sunny Singh) as well as Janaki (Kriti Sanon) during their exile (vanwaas). The trailer gives a glimpse of the golden deer that Raghava chases when Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan), disguised as a saadhu, abducts Sita. This sets into motion Raghava's quest to meet Sugreev, the king of vanaras, and set for Lanka to defeat Lankesh and win Janaki back.

Reacting to the trailer, fans praised Adipurush team for improving upon the VFX from last year, when the teaser was criticised for ‘shoddy’ visual effects. “Team deserve an applause for that magnificent comeback,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “The way Adipurush team have worked hard and have taken all the suggestions shows their devotion towards our religious sentiments and they need to be applauded for this.” Many fans praised Prabhas for his screen presence and performance. “Prabhas is not simply acting, he is just living his character.”

On Monday, the film’s trailer was screened for select fans of the lead star Prabhas in Hyderabad. The event was attended by Prabhas as well as the film’s other stars, and director Om Raut. Some clips from the Telugu language trailer were even leaked by fan clubs online, praising Prabhas’ screen presence as well as the visual effects, which they said were a vast improvement over the teaser.            

The teaser of the film, which was released last year, saw negative comments from a large section of fans, who criticised its VFX and CGI. The makers of the film reacted to it, saying that they were delaying the release to work on the visuals and other aspects. The film is now releasing in theatres on June 16. Before that, the film will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 700 crore, Adipurush is said to be the most expensive Hindi film ever made.

