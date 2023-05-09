Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event

Here are the photos from the grand trailer launch event of Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 09, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, is one of the most awaited films of this year. The mythological epic is set to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on June 16. Its trailer was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 9. The film's cast and crew including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Om Raut, Devdatta Nage, Bhushan Kumar, and others attended the grand trailer launch event, which Saif Ali Khan decided to give a miss. Here are the photos from the event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. The Adipurush Team

The Adipurush Team
1/8

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage pose with the director Om Raut at the Adipurush trailer launch event.

2. Prabhas

Prabhas
2/8

Prabhas, who achieved nationwide fame with the Baahubali series, plays Raghava aka Lord Rama in the period drama.

3. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
3/8

Kriti Sanon, who plays Janaki aka Sita, looked beautiful in a white saree with golden and pink borders at the trailer launch event.

4. Raghava and Janaki

Raghava and Janaki
4/8

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon were rumoured to be dating together while shooting Adipurush. They both denied the reports later.

5. Om Raut

Om Raut
5/8

Om Raut, who previously helmed Ajay Devgn's National Award-winning film Tanhaji, has directed the much-awaited Adipurush.

6. Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh
6/8

Sunny Singh looked dashing in a maroon kurta pajama at the grand event. He plays Lakshmana in the mythological epic.

7. Devdatta Nage

Devdatta Nage
7/8

Devdatta Nage, who has also acted in films like Satyameva Jayate and Tanhanji, portrays Hanuman in the upcoming film.

8. Bhushan Kumar

Bhushan Kumar
8/8

Bhushan Kumar has produced the film, along with Om Raut's production firm Retrophiles, under his banner T-Series Films.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.