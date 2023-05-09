Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event

Here are the photos from the grand trailer launch event of Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles.
Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, is one of the most awaited films of this year. The mythological epic is set to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on June 16. Its trailer was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 9. The film's cast and crew including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Om Raut, Devdatta Nage, Bhushan Kumar, and others attended the grand trailer launch event, which Saif Ali Khan decided to give a miss. Here are the photos from the event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. The Adipurush Team
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage pose with the director Om Raut at the Adipurush trailer launch event.
2. Prabhas
Prabhas, who achieved nationwide fame with the Baahubali series, plays Raghava aka Lord Rama in the period drama.
3. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon, who plays Janaki aka Sita, looked beautiful in a white saree with golden and pink borders at the trailer launch event.
4. Raghava and Janaki
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon were rumoured to be dating together while shooting Adipurush. They both denied the reports later.
5. Om Raut
Om Raut, who previously helmed Ajay Devgn's National Award-winning film Tanhaji, has directed the much-awaited Adipurush.
6. Sunny Singh
Sunny Singh looked dashing in a maroon kurta pajama at the grand event. He plays Lakshmana in the mythological epic.
7. Devdatta Nage
Devdatta Nage, who has also acted in films like Satyameva Jayate and Tanhanji, portrays Hanuman in the upcoming film.
8. Bhushan Kumar
Bhushan Kumar has produced the film, along with Om Raut's production firm Retrophiles, under his banner T-Series Films.