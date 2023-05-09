Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event

Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, is one of the most awaited films of this year. The mythological epic is set to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on June 16. Its trailer was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 9. The film's cast and crew including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Om Raut, Devdatta Nage, Bhushan Kumar, and others attended the grand trailer launch event, which Saif Ali Khan decided to give a miss. Here are the photos from the event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)