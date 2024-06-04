Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress chief Kharge writes open letter to bureaucrats, asks them to act without..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who beat up police officers in public, led hunger strike, threatened Chief Minister, had to leave city when..

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winer and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Meet Sudha Murty’s son, left job at Narayana Murthy’s Rs 582000 crore Infosys, he is now working as…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who beat up police officers in public, led hunger strike, threatened Chief Minister, had to leave city when..

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Meet Sudha Murty’s son, left job at Narayana Murthy’s Rs 582000 crore Infosys, he is now working as…

8 spectacular Nebula images captured by NASA

Indian cricketers to win both T20 and ODI World Cups

Common mistakes that are hindering your weight loss journey

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Meet actor who beat up police officers in public, led hunger strike, threatened Chief Minister, had to leave city when..

Meet actress who was ousted from film for refusing director's marriage proposal, quit films at 32, left India, is now...

Once India's highest-paid TV actress, this star gave up all for co-star, converted to Islam, vanished from screen, now..

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress chief Kharge writes open letter to bureaucrats, asks them to act without..

The Congress chief said that the people of India are well aware that it is the Indian National Congress that established numerous institutions, laid their solid foundation, and devised mechanisms for their independence based on the Constitution of India.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 07:22 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress chief Kharge writes open letter to bureaucrats, asks them to act without..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A day ahead of the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in an open letter on Monday, appealed to all members of the Indian bureaucracy to perform their duties without "fear, favour, or ill-will against anybody." 

"The 'Will of the People' is supreme, and people want Indian bureaucracy to return to the same 'Steel frame of India' envisaged by Sardar Patel, which has been Teflon-coated by our strong Constitutional principles that have stood the test of time," Kharge said in a post on X.

The Congress chief said that the people of India are well aware that it is the Indian National Congress that established numerous institutions, laid their solid foundation, and devised mechanisms for their independence based on the Constitution of India. "Our inspiration and India's First Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, famously called the civil servants the Steel frame of India," he said.

"Indian National Congress now urges the entire bureaucracy, to adhere to the Constitution, enact their duties, and serve the nation, without fear, favour, and ill-will against anybody," he added. 

"Do not get intimidated by anyone. Do not bow down to any unconstitutional means. Do not be afraid of anyone and discharge your duties, based on merit, on this counting day. We owe it to future generations, a vibrant Democracy and a long-lasting Constitution, as penned by the makers of modern India," Kharge said in his letter.

He also congratulated the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Central Armed Forces, the police in various states, civil servants, district collectors, and volunteers for their roles in conducting the elections. Further highlighting the "independence of the institutions," Kharge said, "In this spirit, we expect every bureaucrat and officer, from top to bottom of the hierarchy, to discharge their duties in the spirit of the Constitution, without any coercion, threat, pressure or intimidation either from the ruling party/coalition or from the opposition party/coalition."

The Congress chief also emphasised that the Congress party, through the Constitution prepared by our inspirational founding members such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, Sarojini Naidu, and countless others, not only created a framework of strong governance but also ensured affirmative action through the representation of the marginalised in the bureaucracy and civil society, in our autonomous institutions. He claimed that the last decade witnessed a systemic pattern of assault, undermining and suppressing our autonomous institutions by the ruling party.

"India's Democratic ethos is being consequently damaged. There is a widespread tendency to turn India into a regimental dictatorship. We are increasingly seeing some institutions shedding their independence and brazenly following the diktats of the ruling party," he said. 

He further claimed that some have completely adopted their communication style, way of functioning, and in some cases, even their political rhetoric.

"It is not their fault. With brute power, threat, coercive mechanisms and misuse of agencies, this tendency to bow to the powers has become a way for their short-term survival. Even though, in this denigration, India's Constitution and Democracy have become casualties," he added. 

The counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to be held today. Voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held simultaneously with the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. The long-drawn-out voting process spread over seven phases concluded on Saturday. The results of assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim were announced on June 2.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Gambhir finally breaks silence on replacing Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, says 'there is...'

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Watch: Days after Pune Porsche horror, speeding car kills 2 in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

This low-budget film earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards, was remade in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement