Lok Sabha Elections Results: Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 5 pm as Congress nears 100 seats

Congress has won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat in Punjab and is leading in 98 seats.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold a press conference at 5 pm today. He is leading by 319256 votes against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The party has won Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat in Punjab and is leading in 98 seats. The party won just 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

