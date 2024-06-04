Trinamool's actress-turned-politicians Rachna Banerjee, Sayani Ghosh, June Maliah take big leads in West Bengal

Three actress-turned-politicians from Trinamool Congress - Rachna Banerjee, Sayani Ghosh, and June Maliah - are all leading in their respective constituencies

Three actress-turned-politician candidates of the Trinamool Congress -- Rachna Banerjee, Sayani Ghosh, and June Maliah -- have taken handsome leads in Hooghly, Jadavpur, and Medinipur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, respectively, as the counting of the votes picked up pace on Saturday.

According to the counting trends coming out of the Election Commission data, Rachna, the host of the popular television show Didi No. 1, is leading against BJP's actress-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee by over 34,000 votes in Hooghly.

In Jadavpur, Sayani, who is known for her works in films like Meghnad Badh Rahasya and Dwikhondito, is leading against BJP's Anirban Ganguly by a huge margin of over 1,20,000 votes.

June, who has featured in movies like Nil Nirjane, Ebar Shabor, and Har Har Byomkesh, among others, is leading against BJP's fashion-designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul by over 52,000 votes in Medinipur.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

