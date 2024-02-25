Shah Rukh Khan reacts to video of Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan singing Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Getting my kids to...'

Allu Arjun also replied to Shah Rukh Khan after King Khan thanked Allun's son Ayaan. Their exchange went viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki, which hit theatres in December 2023. The film, which also starred Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochchar, recently had its streaming release on Netflix on February 15. Since then, Dunki has found a wider audience and is being talked about more on social media.

Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan is also one of those who is fascinated by Dunki as the kid was recently seen singing the film's song Lutt Putt Gaya, composed by Pritam, written by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh, and sung by Arijit Singh, in a small video. The clip was shared by the Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh himself reacted to Ayaan's video and wrote, "Thank u lil one...you are flower and fire both rolled into one!!!", referring to the famous dialogue from Allu Arjun's Pushpa, "Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hai main (Did you think that I am a flower because of my name? I am fire, not a flower)".

SRK further added, "Now getting my kids to practice singing @alluarjun's Srivalli...ha ha". Srivalli is the famous song from the 2021 blockbuster. Allu Arjun replied to him, "Shah Rukh ji...soo sweet of you. Humbled by your sweet msg. Lots of love." After their exchange of posts went viral on X, fans now want to see Shah Rukh's cameo in Allu Arjun's next film Pushpa 2.

Shah Rukh ji … soo sweet of you . Humbled by your sweet msg . Lots of love — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 25, 2024

Pushpa The Rise: Part 1's sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15 and will clash with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Singham Again, Rohit Shetty's next film in the cop universe.



