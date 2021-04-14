Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gives a peek into her apartment overlooking the New York skyline

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, on Wednesday, shared with her fans, a peek into her New York apartment. Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana shared a single photo that showed the New York skyline during sunset and her balcony in a high-rise building. Suhana shared a home emoji with the photo but did not write a caption on it.

For the unversed, Suhana is currently studying at a film school in New York and often shares photos with her friends while hanging out with them in the city.

Apart from sharing photos from her day-to-day life, Suhana often shares insightful messages on her Instagram as well. In 2020, the star kid had shared about bullying and hate comments that she faced on the social media platform.

Sharing screenshots of messages and comments criticising her complexion and looks, Suhana had written, "There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."

It is believed that Suhana will eventually follow her father's footsteps and will join films, however, Shah Rukh has said that his children will have to learn the craft first. Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Shah Rukh had said, "Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But I believe that they shouldn't start acting yet."