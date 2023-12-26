Shah Rukh Khan fans flock to theatres on tractors in Punjab to watch Dunki, netizens say 'SRK jaisa stardom nahi dekha'

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has become a celebration in Punjab, the setting for the first half of Rajkumar Hirani film.

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy aka Hardayal Singh Dhillon, Dunki has impressed the audiences across the world. However, the film's craze has reached unprecedented heights in Punjab where SRK fans, along with their large families, are flocking to the theatres on tractors to watch the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

A video has been going viral across the internet in which families in Punjab are seen going to theatres in packed tractors to watch Dunki. These people are seen dancing to dhols outside the theatres as they celebrate their favourite actor's third release of the year after the two blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan.

Netizens have also reacted to the video with one of them saying, "SRK jaisa stardom nahi dekha (Have never seen stardom as big as what SRK enjoys)", while another added, "This is absolutely amazing. I am happy people are coming in large numbers to watch Dunki during this festive season".

The first half of Dunki is set in a small village named Laltu in Punjab where SRK's Hardy arrives and makes it his mission to help his four friends Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Buggu (Vikram Kochhar), Balli (Anil Grover), and Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance) realise their dreams of going to England.

Meanwhile, talking about its box office performance, Dunki has grossed Rs 256.40 crore at the worldwide box office within five days of its release. It has become the 10th Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to cross the domestic Rs 100 crore club after Ra.One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Pathaan, and Jawan.

READ | Hansal Mehta slams trolls attacking him for praising Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'To respond with hate and disrespect...'