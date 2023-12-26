Headlines

World's oldest company from 578 AD shares secret of survival

IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 1: KL Rahul’s fifty guides India to 208/8 after Rabada’s fifer on rain-hit day

Shah Rukh Khan fans flock to theatres on tractors in Punjab to watch Dunki, netizens say 'SRK jaisa stardom nahi dekha'

Year Ender 2023: Between Dunki vs Salaar, Barbenhemier, and Oh My Gadar, how box office 'clash' saw its death this year

Delhi Police receives call of 'blast' near Israel Embassy, nothing suspicious found

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World's oldest company from 578 AD shares secret of survival

Year Ender 2023: Between Dunki vs Salaar, Barbenhemier, and Oh My Gadar, how box office 'clash' saw its death this year

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat to return her Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award amid WFI election row

Inside tour of Barack and Michelle Obama's luxurious island house 

Herbs that enhance eyesight

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, 12th Fail, Berlin: Latest OTT releases streaming this week

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Shah Rukh Khan fans flock to theatres on tractors in Punjab to watch Dunki, netizens say 'SRK jaisa stardom nahi dekha'

Year Ender 2023: Between Dunki vs Salaar, Barbenhemier, and Oh My Gadar, how box office 'clash' saw its death this year

Know real reason why Uorfi Javed waited tables at Mumbai restaurant

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan fans flock to theatres on tractors in Punjab to watch Dunki, netizens say 'SRK jaisa stardom nahi dekha'

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has become a celebration in Punjab, the setting for the first half of Rajkumar Hirani film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

article-main
Dunki craze in Punjab/Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy aka Hardayal Singh Dhillon, Dunki has impressed the audiences across the world. However, the film's craze has reached unprecedented heights in Punjab where SRK fans, along with their large families, are flocking to the theatres on tractors to watch the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

A video has been going viral across the internet in which families in Punjab are seen going to theatres in packed tractors to watch Dunki. These people are seen dancing to dhols outside the theatres as they celebrate their favourite actor's third release of the year after the two blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan.

Netizens have also reacted to the video with one of them saying, "SRK jaisa stardom nahi dekha (Have never seen stardom as big as what SRK enjoys)", while another added, "This is absolutely amazing. I am happy people are coming in large numbers to watch Dunki during this festive season".

The first half of Dunki is set in a small village named Laltu in Punjab where SRK's Hardy arrives and makes it his mission to help his four friends Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Buggu (Vikram Kochhar), Balli (Anil Grover), and Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance) realise their dreams of going to England.

Meanwhile, talking about its box office performance, Dunki has grossed Rs 256.40 crore at the worldwide box office within five days of its release. It has become the 10th Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to cross the domestic Rs 100 crore club after Ra.One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Pathaan, and Jawan. 

READ | Hansal Mehta slams trolls attacking him for praising Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'To respond with hate and disrespect...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'PM Modi will hold roadshow, address public gathering on Dec 30 in Ayodhya': Commissioner Gaurav Dayal

Obesity not a condition, but disease now: How smartphones are responsible for it

"Very shameful...": BJP slams DMK Maran's derogatory remark

Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general

Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film bounces back on Saturday, earns Rs 26 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE