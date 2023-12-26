Headlines

Hansal Mehta slams trolls attacking him for praising Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'To respond with hate and disrespect...'

Appreciating Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, Hansal Mehta said that Dunki is "not perfect, but perfectly fine" film. Here's what he replied to the trolls who attacked him after he shared his thoughts on the comedy drama.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Hansal Mehta-Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki/File photos
Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, based on the concept of illegal immigration, was released in the theatres on December 21 and opened to mixed and positive reviews from the critics and audiences. The comedy drama also features Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.

On Monday, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared his thoughts about the film on his X (previously known as Twitter) account in which he called Dunki "not perfect, but perfectly fine" film. The Aligarh director wrote, "I really enjoyed #Dunki. Not perfect but so what. It’s perfectly fine. It gave me what I miss at the movies. It was nostalgic, heartfelt, simple and an ode to what our films once used to be. Not a film I want to overanalyse or overthink. Give me a @RajkumarHirani film any day."

He further added, "Nice to end the year with  @iamsrk tugging at your heart strings, looking into her eyes with love and playing a softie. Lovely ensemble and an enduring charm pervades the film which is not a drama, not a comedy, not a tragedy and not a thriller. It is a Rajkumar Hirani film all the way. Go watch it and decide for yourself."

While majority of the netizens said that they agree with Mehta's review, but he was also attacked by some trolls who called his opinion "a request for a donation drive". On Tuesday, the Scoop director slammed those trolls and wrote, "I expressed my opinion on a film. You replied with yours. You need not like the film guys. But to respond with hate, condescension and disrespect tells the world more about your own character and little about the film."

Meanwhile, Dunki has grossed Rs 256.40 crore at the worldwide box office within five days of its release. The film is facing tough competition from Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which arrived a day later on December 22 and has collected over Rs 400 crore globally in its first five days.

