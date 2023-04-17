Shah Rukh Khan says Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut brought him 'happiness and joy': 'When you see a friend's son...'

Shah Rukh Khan wrote a heartfelt note for Arjun Tendulkar

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar made his debut in the Indian Premier League on Sunday afternoon after two seasons of being on the bench. Son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun turned out for his father’s team Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders. And while he was in the opposition, KKR owner, actor Shah Rukh Khan could not help but applaud Arjun’s debut.

On Monday afternoon, Shah Rukh took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note for Arjun. “As competitive as this IPL may be… but when you see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy,” the actor tweeted. Shah Rukh further wished Arjun best for the future and also tagged Sachin in the tweet. “Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow,” he added.

Fans appreciated the actor’s gesture, noting how he praised a cricketer from an opposition team who performed well against his own team. “Such humility and sportsmanship from King Khan,” wrote one. Another tweeted, “The way you motivate and encourage people. Love you my king.”

Unlike his father, who is regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time, Arjun Tedulkar is a left-arm fast bowler. The 23-year-old bowled just two overs in his debut game but managed to impress many fans. He had his sister Sara Tendulkar cheering for him at the stadium. On the other hand, ShahRukh’s daughter Suhana Khan was at the sadium for the game too, cheering for KKR.

On Sunday, Sachin himself had taken to Twitter to congratulate Arjun on his debut and written, “As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey.”