Arjun Tendulkar: Cricket career, love life, IPL salary, all you need to know about Sachin's son

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar was ruled out of the IPL 2021 season during the 2nd half of the tournament due to an injury.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

Arjun Tendulkar: Cricket career, love life, IPL salary, all you need to know about Sachin's son (Photo: MI/Arjun Tendulkar)

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of former star batter Sachin Tendulkar, has finally made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Sunday. He is playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 23-year-old left-arm fast bowler was picked for the first time in the Mumbai Indians playing XI. Even before his IPL debut, Arjun had become the talk of the town and fans eagerly waited to watch him play on the field. He is an all-rounder, a left-handed medium fast bowler and a left-handed lower-order batsman.

Arjun Tendulkar IPL salary

The Mumbai Indians signed Arjun Tendulkar at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in IPL 2022. He was retained by the franchise at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2023 auction in December last year.

Arjun Tendulkar's love life

The 23-year-old is not involved in any romantic relationship. However, there were reports that he is rumoured to be dating English cricketer Danielle Nicole Wyatt. The two were spotted together in London last year. But the duo did not admit the rumours.

Arjun Tendulkar's cricket career

He began his cricket career in Mumbai but later relocated to Goa for more regular game time. He took 12 wickets in seven Ranji Trophy games while playing for them. Arjun made his under-19 debut for India against Sri Lanka in 2018. The 23-year-old made his T20 debut on 15 January 2021 for Mumbai in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana.

Arjun was ruled out of the IPL 2021 season during the 2nd half of the tournament in the UAE due to an injury. He did not play a single game throughout the season. Arjun was also included in the initial Ranji Trophy squad of Mumbai in December last year.

