Shah Rukh Khan cheekily takes credit as he congratulates his 'lady in red' Suhana Khan for her Maybelline endorsement

Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan was unveiled as one of the four new Indian faces of the beuty brand Maybelline on Tuesday. The actress, who is yet to make her big screen debut, was chose alongside Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, singer Ananya Birla, and model Eksha Kerung. On Wednesday, her father Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the development, congratulating Suhana while also taking some credit for her success.

Shah Rukh posted a video on Instagram made up of visuals and pictures from Maybelline’s event in Mumbai. The video had Suhana, dressed in a red power suit, as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s Pretty Woman played in the background. In the caption, Shah Rukh wrote, Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love you my Lil Lady in Red!”

Suhana responded in the comments, “Aww love you! So cute,” adding red heart emojis in the end. Several others, both celebs and fans, praised Shah Rukh’s genuine praise for his daughter. Rakhi Sawant commented, “I love SRK and family.” Dino Morea called it ‘amazing’. Many fans praised Shah Rukh’s wit in the caption as he cheekily took some credit for his daughter’s achievement here.

Many fans remarked that the video montage, which seemed to be done amateurishly, was most likely done by Shah Rukh himself. “You have edited this video yourself ig and love is clearly visible,” wrote one fan.

Suhana, 23, is set to make her Bollywood debut this year in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the characters from Archies’ Comics. Suhana is reportedly playing the character inspired by Veronica. The film also marks the debut of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, playing characters inspired by Betty and Archie respectively. The film will release on Netflix in the second half of this year.