Suhana Khan sizzles in red power suit, becomes the new brand ambassador for Maybelline

Suhana Khan, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, has become the new brand ambassador for Maybelline India which is one of the top beauty brands in the country.

Suhana opted for a smoking hot red pant-suit, she was looking beautiful when she expressed gratitude for coming aboard. She said, “Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again. We had such a good time filming. So I'm just really excited to be here and I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It's an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can't wait to make it shine with all of you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will be seen making her Bollywood debut in The Archies this year. Apart from her, the Zoya Akhtar directorial will also mark the acting debut of two other big star kids - Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister.

For the unversed, Suhana Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter. Talking about SRK, after the Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan, the actor will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed him with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the actioner features Nayanthara opposite the superstar in the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

The third Shah Rukh Khan film set to release later this year is Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration, it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and will arrive in theaters as a Christmas gift on December 22.

