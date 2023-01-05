Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot

As per reports, The Archies stars Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are dating each other. Have a look at their pictures from The Archies shoot.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 05, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is reportedly dating Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Here are some of their photos that show their sparkling chemistry from The Archies shoot. (All images: File photos)

1. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda during The Archies shoot

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda during The Archies shoot
1/5

Suhana Khan is seen sitting on Agastya Nanda in this behind-the-scenes photo from their upcoming film The Archies.

2. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Bollywood debut

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Bollywood debut
2/5

Both the star kids will mark their debut in The Archies, the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the American comics of the same name.

3. Suhana Khan with Agastya Nanda's family at Kapoor family Christmas lunch

Suhana Khan with Agastya Nanda's family at Kapoor family Christmas lunch
3/5

Suhana attended the Kapoor family Christmas lunch with Agastya, his sister Naveli Nanda and mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

4. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda at The Archies' shoot wrap-up

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda at The Archies' shoot wrap-up
4/5

The rumoured lovebirds are seen with the rest of the cast and the director Zoya Akhtar in this photo taken at the shoot-wrap.

5. Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is set to release later this year on Netflix

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is set to release later this year on Netflix
5/5

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies presents an Indian retro version of the story with a focus on the Anglo-Indian community.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Janhvi Kapoor turns into 'little mermaid', fans call her 'next Kylie Jenner'
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
These bold pics of Sakshi Chopra, Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter, will blow your mind
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC GD Constable admit card released at ssc.nic.in, exam from January 10, Know how to download hall ticket
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.