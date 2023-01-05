In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot

As per reports, The Archies stars Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are dating each other. Have a look at their pictures from The Archies shoot.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is reportedly dating Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Here are some of their photos that show their sparkling chemistry from The Archies shoot. (All images: File photos)

1. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda during The Archies shoot

1/5 Suhana Khan is seen sitting on Agastya Nanda in this behind-the-scenes photo from their upcoming film The Archies.

2. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Bollywood debut

2/5 Both the star kids will mark their debut in The Archies, the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the American comics of the same name.

3. Suhana Khan with Agastya Nanda's family at Kapoor family Christmas lunch

3/5 Suhana attended the Kapoor family Christmas lunch with Agastya, his sister Naveli Nanda and mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

4. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda at The Archies' shoot wrap-up

4/5 The rumoured lovebirds are seen with the rest of the cast and the director Zoya Akhtar in this photo taken at the shoot-wrap.

5. Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is set to release later this year on Netflix