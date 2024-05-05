Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor refused this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film; it won four National Awards

Meet IAS officer, who failed in class 6, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Viral video: Family fearlessly conducts puja with live black cobra, internet reacts

This Bollywood actor was prisoner of war in World War II, joined Subhash Chandra Bose, was jobless, made first film in..

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience high temperature, check IMD forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Family fearlessly conducts puja with live black cobra, internet reacts

This Bollywood actor was prisoner of war in World War II, joined Subhash Chandra Bose, was jobless, made first film in..

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience high temperature, check IMD forecast

7 animals that can regrow body parts

Ayurvedic herbs to treat Vitamin B12 deficiency quickly

8 healthy wheat alternatives to manage blood sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

This Bollywood actor was prisoner of war in World War II, joined Subhash Chandra Bose, was jobless, made first film in..

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer, who failed in class 6, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Rukmani Riar was not an academically gifted student, which makes her story unique. She even didn't pass the sixth-grade exam.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 05, 2024, 05:44 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The narrative of IAS Rukmani Riar gives everyone hope that bureaucrats can be appointed even by members of the opposition. Rukmani Riar received a second rank in the UPSC exam after passing it on her first try.  

Rukmani Riar was not an academically gifted student, which makes her story unique. She even didn't pass the sixth-grade exam. After completing her education in Gurdaspur, Rukmani was accepted into class 4 at Dalhousie's Sacred Heary School.

Riar received her social science degree from Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev University. She graduated from Mumbai's Tata Institute with a master's degree in social sciences. Rukmani interned with NGOs like Ashoda in Mysore and Annapurna Mahila Mandal in Mumbai following her master's degree. Rukmani chose to take the UPSC exam during her time there after becoming interested in the civil services. 

In 2011, Rukmani Riar achieved an All India Rank (AIR) 2 after passing the UPSC on her first try. Furthermore, Riar passed the UPSC without receiving any coaching.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20, day after picking 3 wickets in county match

'Mumbai Indians ki kahani khatam': Ex-India star slams Hardik Pandya after MI's loss to KKR at Wankhede

Shaitaan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's blockbuster

Meet Bhavesh Gupta, former Paytm COO and President who has resigned from Rs 1320000 crore company due to…

Watch: MS Dhoni's heartfelt gesture for CSK's 103-yr-old superfan wins internet, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement