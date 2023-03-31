Salman Khan poses with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan at NMACC launch; netizens say 'Bhai ne shaadi ki hoti toh...'

Salman Khan-Gauri Khan-Suhana Khan-Aryan Khan/Viral Bhayani Instagram

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has been inaugurated in Mumbai on Friday, March 31. The cultural centre promises to be a multi-faceted venue that honours art and culture, bringing together the best of India and the world. The grand opening ceremony was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan among others in attendance.

Salman Khan was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan's family including his wife Gauri Khan and his children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan at the event. While Gauri was seen posing with her children for the paps, Salman too joined them and the four of them posed together for the shutterbugs. The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, has gone viral on social media.

Salman and Shah Rukh's fans flooded the comments section. A user wrote, "Bhai ki shaadi hui hoti toh aaj bhai ki bhi aisi hi family hoti (If Salman would have married, he too would have had a similar family)", while another wrote, "Salman and Srk family, best picture of the day and also this year's".

Several others also wrote, "Pathaan ki Family and Tiger!", referencing the latest blockbuster Pathaan in which Salman Khan made his cameo appearance as Tiger in an action-packed sequence. Now, SRK will return his favour as he will be seen in a crucial cameo as Pathaan in Tiger, slated to release on Diwali later this year. The upcoming film will be the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.



