Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nita Ambani travels in special Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce with Radhika Merchant, watch video

Upasana reveals Ram Charan moved to her parents’ home when she battled postpartum depression: 'He is my therapist’

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

Mukesh Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function: Trip to start from Italy with 800 guests and end in..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Upasana reveals Ram Charan moved to her parents’ home when she battled postpartum depression: 'He is my therapist’

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

Where did samosa come from?

9 must-watch serial killer documentaries

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 10 vegetarian sources of Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actress, who got rejected for her looks, had no hit for 15 years; later beat Alia, Deepika, Katrina at box office

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, had super flop career, then got TB, now lives in chawl, runs..

Abdu Rozik breaks silence on his wedding announcement being called ‘publicity stunt’: ‘The whole world is…’

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Nita Ambani travels in special Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce with Radhika Merchant, watch video

A video of Nita Ambani’s new Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce on the streets of Mumbai with the massive convoy is now going viral on the internet. You can watch the video below.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 14, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

article-main
Nita Ambani's new Rolls-Royce
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Nita Ambani, the wife of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani with a net worth of Rs 920239 crore, recently bought a new super-expensive Rolls-Royce car. Nita Ambani bought a Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB that easily costs more than Rs 12 crore. The billionaire bought the car a few weeks ago and in a recent video shared by ViralBhayani, Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant can be seen travelling in the new uber luxurious Rolls-Royce in the streets of Mumbai. The car was accompanied by a large convoy of luxury SUVs including Range Rover and Land Rover Defender.

Nita Ambani’s Rolls-Royce is pretty special in it's kind as it gets a Rose Quartz exterior and Orchid Velvet interiors. In addition to this, the super expensive Rolls-Royce of Nita Ambani also gets gold SoE, dinner plate wheels and NMA initials embroidered into the headrests. The Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged petrol engine that produces a maximum of 571 Bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. 

A video of Nita Ambani’s new Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce on the streets of Mumbai with the massive convoy is now going viral on the internet. You can watch the video below.
 

 

Last Diwali, Mukesh Ambani gifted the Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV to his wife Nita Ambani. For those who are unaware, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the most expensive SUV in India and only a few celebrities own this exotic car in the country. One of the popular Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge owners in India is Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Nita Ambani’s new SUV is finished in a different shade of orange when compared to other Rolls-Royce SUV owned by Mukesh Ambani.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet wife of billionaire with Rs 29241 crore net worth, who runs Rs 10000 crore company, her husband is…

Meet man who worked as coolie, studied from railway's WiFi, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, secured AIR...

Dev Patel's Monkey Man might never release or stream in India, CBFC refuses to...

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh's father recalls their last conversation, says his son looked troubled

Pavitra Jayaram, Trinayani actress, dies on the spot in car crash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement