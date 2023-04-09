Jhoome Jo Rinku: Shah Rukh Khan edits Rinku Singh's face on Pathaan poster after KKR player hits five sixes in IPL

Shah Rukh Khan on Rinku Singh

Actor and IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan is proud of his team players, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer. On Sunday, Rinku Singh's five consecutive sixes in the last over took the win away from Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium. Rinku scored 48 runs in 21 balls, consisting of one four and six sixes.

Shah Rukh Khan lauded Rinku and the other two star players on his social media. Proud team owner Khan took his thoughts about his players to Twitter. Khan tweeted the congratulations tweet with Pathaan's poster, edited with Rinku's face, and wrote, "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"

Here's the tweet

JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023

Following his match-winning cameo against Gujarat Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh said that he had belief that he could finish off the match and he was not thinking a lot, just reacting to the ball while hitting. Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh's five consecutive sixes in the last over took the win away from Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday."I had a belief that I can do this. Rana bhai (Nitish Rana, KKR skipper) said to keep the belief and to bat till the end, then we will see what happens. (On the single) I was just trying to hit sixes. (Umesh Yadav) Bhaiya was asking me not to think much and just play the ball. I was not thinking a lot, was just reacting to the ball. It kept coming out of the middle, I had belief and it came off in the end," said Rinku in a post-match presentation.

With this win, KKR has climbed to third position in the points table, winning two of their three matches and losing one. They have a total of four points.

(with inputs from ANI)