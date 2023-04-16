'As your father...': Sachin Tendulkar pens heartfelt note for son Arjun after his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians

Image Source: Twitter @sachin_rt

On Sunday, April 16th, history was made at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium as Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Arjun has been a part of the MI camp since 2021, but had not yet played in either that year or the 2022 season. However, he finally got his chance to shine and bowled two overs in his maiden appearance for the franchise, giving away 17 runs.

In the 2021 and 2022 auctions, the Mumbai Indians purchased Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 20 lakhs and Rs 30 lakhs, respectively. With Sachin as his mentor and father, Arjun has big shoes to fill, but he has shown promise and potential in his debut match.

After the match, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to express his pride in his son's achievement. It was a touching moment for the Tendulkar family and a proud moment for Indian cricket fans everywhere.

"Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves, and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!," wrote Sachin on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar was present at the venue to witness his son's first-ever IPL match. As a team mentor for the Mumbai Indians since the 2014 season, Sachin had the privilege of sitting inside the MI dugout, providing him with a close-up view of his son's performance. This father-son duo has made history by becoming the first to play in the league together.

Sachin's association with the Mumbai Indians goes back to the team's inception in 2008, where he served as their first-ever permanent captain, leading the team from 2008 to 2011. Sachin's loyalty to the Mumbai Indians is unparalleled, having played for the team throughout his IPL career. He was named their icon player ahead of the 2008 inaugural season, and his contributions to the team have been invaluable.

Sachin retired from the IPL after the Mumbai Indians' title triumph in 2023, marking the end of an era. His last appearance for the franchise came in the 2013 Champions League final, where the Rohit Sharma-led outfit emerged victorious, lifting the trophy for the second time.

