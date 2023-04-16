Search icon
GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya achieves another milestone in IPL; joins Ravindra Jadeja, Keiron Pollard in elite list

On Sunday, during the Gujarat Titans game against the Rajasthan Royals, Hardik Pandya achieved a remarkable feat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

The Gujarat Titans put up an impressive score of 177/7 against the Rajasthan Royals in match number 23 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. 

Shubman Gill and David Miller were the standout performers, scoring 45 and 46 runs respectively. However, Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar failed to capitalize on their starts, scoring 28 and 27 runs respectively.

Despite this, GT skipper Pandya recorded an impressive milestone, achieving the double of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in the tournament. He counter-attacked right after the Powerplay ended, attacking both R Ashwin and Adam Zampa to get past the 20-run mark. Pandya shared a 50-run stand with Gill before being dismissed by Chahal. He smashed a 19-ball 28, including 3 fours and 1 six, bringing his total IPL runs to 2,012 at an average of 29.16.

Pandya has now become the sixth player to achieve the double of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in the IPL, joining the likes of Shane Watson (3874 runs, 92 wickets), Kieron Pollard (3412 runs, 69 wickets), Ravindra Jadeja (2531 runs, 138 wickets), Jacques Kallis (2427 runs, 65 wickets), and Andre Russell (2074 runs, 92 wickets). 

Notably, Pandya is the only Indian player to score 400+ runs and take 10+ wickets in a single IPL season, achieving this feat for MI in IPL 2019 with 402 runs and 14 wickets at an impressive batting average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 191.42.

