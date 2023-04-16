IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) have bounced back from a lackluster start to the season with two consecutive wins, including a thrilling five-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a challenging target of 186, Rohit Sharma, who came in as an Impact Substitute, provided a solid start with Ishan Kishan, who played aggressively. The duo added 65 runs before Suyash Sharma dismissed Rohit for 20(13). Ishan also fell shortly after being bowled by a Varun Chakravarthy yorker for a blistering 58 off 25 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma then took charge and added 60 runs for the third wicket, shifting the momentum in Mumbai's favor. Tim David's unbeaten 24 off 13 deliveries helped Mumbai complete the run chase with 2.2 overs to spare.

Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer smashed his first IPL century, scoring 104 off 51 balls. He walked in to bat after KKR lost Jagadeesan for a duck but maintained an attacking approach, completing his half-century in just 23 balls and reaching the triple-digit mark in 49 balls. However, KKR struggled in the final overs, managing to score only 45 runs in the last five overs.

With this win MI stands at eighth spot in the points table, while DC stands at 5th position.

IPL Points Table after RCB win

1. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 6, NRR +1.588)

2. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 6, NRR +0.761)

3. Gujarat Titans (PTS 6, NRR +0.341)

4. Punjab Kings (PTS 6, NRR -0.109)

5. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 4, NRR +0.320)

6. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 4, NRR +0.225)



7. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 4, NRR -0.316)

8. Mumbai Indians (PTS 4, NRR -0.389)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 4, NRR -0.822)

10. Delhi capitals (PTS 0, NRR -1.488)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Venkatesh Iyer - 234 runs

2. Shikhar Dhawan - 233 runs

3. David Warner - 228 runs

4. Shubman Gill - 228 runs

5. Virat Kohli - 214 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Yuzvendra Chahal - 11 wickets

2. Mark Wood - 11 wickets

3. Rashid Khan - 9 wickets

4. Ravi Bishnoi - 8 wickets

5. Arshdeep Singh - 8 wickets

READ| BCCI hikes prize money for all domestic tournaments, check full list here