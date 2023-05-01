Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Same thing will happen that happened in 2019': Kangana Ranaut speaks about 2024 Lok Sabha elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats and swept back to power. In the past, on many occasions, Kangana Ranaut has hinted at contesting elections in the future.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

'Same thing will happen that happened in 2019': Kangana Ranaut speaks about 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut who is gearing up for her upcoming period drama film Emergency, visited Haridwar on Sunday and performed Ganga Aarti. During her visit, she reacted to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kangana said, "There is a lot of curiosity among the people about the elections, but in 2024 the same thing will happen that happened in 2019."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats and swept back to power. In the past, on many occasions, Ranaut has hinted at contesting elections in the future. Kangana during promotions of Thailavii, which is based on Tamil actress turned politician Jayalalitha and the film was released in September 2021 said that she would definitely love to join politics if her fans so desired.

READ | 'Meaning of Narendra Modi is 'defeat' of Congress Party': CM Bommai dig at opposition in Karnataka

Kangana visited Haridwar and seek the blessings of divines. Coming back to her work front, Emergency marks her first solo directorial film. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
From Shiju AR to Reneesha Rahiman: Know all about confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone will soon be made in India by Tata Group, deal underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.