'Tumhe lagta hai VFX hai': Salman Khan unbuttons shirt, shuts trolls calling his abs in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fake

Salman Khan at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and its trailer was launched on Monday at a big event in Mumbai. The trailer, which also went live on YouTube on Monday evening, had the actor return in a larger-than-life action avatar. However, many claimed that Salman’s chiselled physique in the film’s trailer wasn’t real but the work of visual effect trickery.

At the launch event, Salman responded to these jobes by proceeding to take off his shirt. At the event, Salman wowed his fans, as he showcased his washboard abs in front of the media shutting down all the social media trolls questioning his physique. Several videos from the event, which show the actor unbuttoning his black shirt to show his abs, went viral. As Salman shows off his abs, the audience gathered there can be heard screaming

Previously, Salman had faced a lot of backlash on social media as few users had commented that the 57-year-old actor’s toned physique was a result of visual effects (VFX) and not the gym. In the video, the actor ask the audience, "Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hain (You think this is done through VFX)" and also hinted that his body was achieved after working out only.

Soon after the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons for the actor. "#SalmanKhan going shirtless live in front of everyone. Big slap on those people who think SK uses vfx in his movies," a user wrote. Another user commented, "No VFX Real 6 Pack Abs of megastar Salman Bhai. The OG Bodybuilding Icon of India." "

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in an action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. The YRF Spy Universe film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

(With ANI inputs)