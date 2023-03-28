'Bombay is Shah Rukh, Delhi is Salman': Kareena, Alia, Anushka, Arjun react to viral post comparing celebs to cities

Credit: Shah Rukh Khna-Salman Khan/Instagram

On Monday, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and reacted to the post shared by a social media user in which he compared Bollywood stars to cities. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Neetu Kapoor have also reacted to his post.

An Instagram user, Freddy, penned a long post, where he compared Bombay to Shah Rukh Khan saying ‘the city of dreams.’ He wrote, "Delhi is Salman Khan, the city of gyms and djinns. Kolkatta is Sharmila Tagore, quiet, dignified and beautiful. Poona, not Pune, is Jim Sarbh and the delicious smells wafting from Parsi bakeries. Chandigarh is Kiara Advani, neat, squeaky clean and symmetrical."



He compared veteran star Neetu Kapoor to Dubai ‘forever youthful’. "Bangalore is Anushka Sharma, real, lovely, beautiful, always the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park. Arjun Kapoor is Berlin, solid and dependable," it continued.

Describing Rekha and Zeenat Aman, the user wrote, “Rekha is Bora Bora, exotic and distant. Goa is Zeenat Aman, warm and gorgeous, sexy of spirit and soul. Manali is Ishaan Khattar, perennially cool. Tara Sutaria is the beautiful winding roads going up to Darjeeling. The Thai dessert is Katrina Kaif, forever scorching.”

"Kareena Kapoor is Gstaad, jet setting with her Nawab, both the coolest of the cool. Ayushmann Khuranna is Toronto, every hardworking, super-successful boy from Punjab. Alia Bhat is a city somewhere far away, on a planet all her own. Cities are people," concluded Freddy’s post.



Reacting to the post, Kareena wrote, "Have to agree with this". Anushka re-shared the post with a red heart emoji. Reacting to the post, Neetu wrote, "Dubai" and dropped a red heart and laughing emojis. Ayushmann Khuranna and Tara Sutaria shared a red heart on the note. The post is now going viral on social media. (With inputs from IANS)

