Runway 34 box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's film earns Rs 5.25 crore

Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 also stars the Singham actor in the leading role along with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Inspired by true events, the aviation thriller didn't take off to a great start at the box office earning only Rs 3 crore on its release date of April 29, but the film has managed to get steady on its course due to positive word-of-mouth and good reviews from the critics.

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, May 1, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala provided an early estimate for Runway 34 and wrote that the film has grossed Rs 5.25 crore on its second day of release. His tweet read, "Apr 30th All-India Early Estimates Hindi Nett: 1. #KGFChapter2 - Rs 7.50 Crs 2. #Runway34 - Rs 5.25 Crs 3. #Heropanti2 - Rs 5.0 Crs".

Earlier, Ramesh Bala himself had shared on Saturday, April 30, that the investigative drama has collected Rs 3 crore on its opening day. His tweet read, "Apr 29th All-India Hindi BO - Nett : 1. #Heropanti2 - ₹ 6.50 Crs (1st Day) 2. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 4.25 Crs (16th Day) 3. #Runway34 - ₹ 3.0 Crs (1st Day).

This proves that the Yash-led KGF Chapter 2 continues to perform well even on its sixteenth day in the Hindi belt as the film originally made in Kannada is simply unstoppable at the box office with its Hindi version crossing the Rs 350 crore mark at the domestic box office and the action-packed film, across all languages, has crossed Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office.



In Runway 34, Ajay Devgn portrays Captain Vikrant Khanna, an excellent pilot whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international location. Amitabh Bachchan stars as lawyer Narayan Vedant who grills Devgn's character in court when he is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger.

Apart from these two actors, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakansha Singh, and YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar in prominent roles.