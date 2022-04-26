Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Dhanush: Actors who turned filmmakers

As Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34 releases this Friday, here's a look at actors who have directed films too.
Do you know actors like Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, and Dhanush have also gone behind the camera to direct feature films? Here is a list of five such actors who turned filmmakers. (All images: File photos)
1. Ajay Devgn - Runway 34, Shivaay, U Me Aur Hum
Ajay Devgn made his directorial debut with the 2008 romantic drama U Me Aur Hum pairing with his actress wife Kajol. He then returned after eight years with his next directorial venture Shivaay, an action-thriller in 2016. And now, after six years, Ajay is back with his third directorial Runway 34, an aerial thriller and investigative drama that also features him in the leading role along with Amitabh Bachchan slated to release on April 29.
2. Aamir Khan - Taare Zameen Par
The 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan's only directorial to date, explored the life of an 8-year-old dyslexic child Ishaan, played beautifully by Darsheel Safary, and how his art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh, played by Khan himself, helps Ishaan to overcome his reading disorder and rediscover his relationship with his parents. It was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Film at the 81st Oscars in 2009 but was not nominated.
3. Dhanush - Pa Paandi
Dhanush, who has starred in critical and commercial hits like Vada Chennai, Asuran, and Karnan, made his directorial debut with the 2017 comedy-drama Pa Paandi which starred Rajkiran and Revathi in lead roles while Dhanush himself made a cameo appearance in the film. He also produced the film under his own production house called Wunderbar Films. His Bollywood films include Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re, and Shamitabh.
4. Konkona Sen Sharma - A Death In The Gunj
Konkona Sen Sharma's only outing as a director came in the year 2017 with the brilliant film A Death In The Gunj which starred hugely talented actors such as Vikrant Massey, Tillotama Shome, Om Puri, Tanuja, Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh and Ranvir Shorey. The actress, who has given superlative performances in films like Page 3, Omkara, and Talvar, won the Filmfare Award for Best debut Director for this film.
5. Naseeruddin Shah - Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota
Naseeruddin Shah's only directed film was released in 2006 titled Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota. The film featured an ensemble of Konkona Sen Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Ayesha Takia, Jimmy Sheirgill, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, and Saroj Khan playing different characters whose lives get connected due to the horrific suicide terrorist attacks carried out on the Twin Towers on 9/11. It is wondering why Shah never directed another film.