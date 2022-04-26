Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Dhanush: Actors who turned filmmakers

1/5

Ajay Devgn made his directorial debut with the 2008 romantic drama U Me Aur Hum pairing with his actress wife Kajol. He then returned after eight years with his next directorial venture Shivaay, an action-thriller in 2016. And now, after six years, Ajay is back with his third directorial Runway 34, an aerial thriller and investigative drama that also features him in the leading role along with Amitabh Bachchan slated to release on April 29.