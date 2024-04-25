Ayushmann Khurrana to accompany Dua Lipa to TIME100 Gala in New York

Ayushmann Khurrana is heading to New York to attend the prestigious TIME100 Gala with Dua Lipa

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to attend the prestigious TIME100 Gala event in New York. Ayushmann has been honoured twice by TIME Magazine. In 2023, he was honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award. He was the only Indian to be chosen for the award. In 2020, he was chosen as one of the magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World. The actor will be seen in the company of pop star Dua Lipa at the TIME100 Gala.

The event is expected to also have legendary and iconic personalities like Sofia Coppola (film director and screenwriter), Elliot Page (actor and film producer), Kylie Minogue (singer-songwriter and actress), Max Verstappen (F1 driver), Michael J Fox (Movie Actor), Taraji P Henson (American actress), Tory Burch (designer) among others.

Talking about Ayushmann Khurrana's work front, he has established himself as a successful actor with his debut film, Vicky Donor. Apart from acting, he has also earned a lot of fame in the music world and has given several hits, including 'Pani Da Rang', and 'Saadi Gali Aaja', among others. Now, the ace artist is taking his music to a global audience.

The Dream Girl actor has recently signed a global record deal with Warner Music India. 'Akh Da Taara' marks his first collaboration with Warner Music India. Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2, alongside Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee, a film that resonated well with audiences.

