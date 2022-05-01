KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer becomes 4th highest-grossing Indian film

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Headlined by Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is smashing records at the box office each day as it has become only the fourth Indian film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide and with that, the film has defeated Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film.

Now, only three Indian films have more worldwide collections than KGF Chapter 2. Aamir Khan's Dangal with Rs 2,024 crore sits right at the top followed by two SS Rajamouli films - Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR with earnings of Rs Rs 1,810 and Rs 1,115 crore respectively.

When the film had grossed over Rs 970 crore, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayan took to his Twitter account on Saturday, April 30, and wrote, "#KGF2 with ₹971.52 cr BEATS #SecretSuperstar[₹966.86 cr] and #BajrangiBhaijaan[₹969.06 cr] to become the FOURTH highest grossing Indian movie."

He also listed the Top 10 grossing Indian movies in his another tweet which read, "Top 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies #Dangal #Baahubali2 #RRR* #KGFChapter2* #BajrangiBhaijaan #SecretSuperstar #PK #2Point0 #Baahubali #Sultan".

Meanwhile, another film trade analyst Ramesh Bala had confirmed on Saturday, 30 April, that KGF Chapter 2 has crossed Rs 1,000 crore at box office as he wrote, "#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 1,000 Crs Gross Mark at the WW Box Office.Only the 4th Indian Movie to do so after #Dangal, #Baahubali2, and #RRRMovie".

Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in the 1980s, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest.

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.