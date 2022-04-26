KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 11: Yash starrer BEATS Aamir Khan's PK, becomes 6th highest-grossing Indian film

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

The craze for Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 continues to amaze moviegoers across the cinemas worldwide. The Prashanth Neel directorial is being lauded for its amazing action set pieces, Yash' swag, power-packed dialogues, brilliant performances, and hugely entertaining script.

And now, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter account on April 25, Monday, and shared that KGF Chapter 2 has collected Rs 883 crore within eleven days and has become the sixth-highest grossing Indian film, going past Aamir Khan's PK. His tweet read, "#KGF2 with ₹883.56 cr SURPASSES #AamirKhan's PK lifetime figure to become the SIXTH highest grossing Indian movie."

#KGF2 with ₹883.56 cr SURPASSES #AamirKhan's PK lifetime figure to become the SIXTH highest grossing Indian movie. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 25, 2022

In another tweet, he even listed down the top ten highest-grossing Indian movies as he wrote, "Top 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies #Dangal #Baahubali2 #RRR* #BajrangiBhaijaan #SecretSuperstar #KGFChapter2* #PK #2Point0 #Baahubali #Sultan". Out of these ten, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2 are still running successfully in theatres.

For the unversed, Rajkumar Hirani's science-fiction comedy-drama PK was released in 2014 and starred Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, and Sourabh Shukla in the leading roles. The film questioned religious practices and superstitions across the nation through Aamir's character who played an alien. The film had collected Rs 854 crore at the global box office.

Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in the 1980s, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest.

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.